Destroyed trampoline prompts 8-year-old to open lemonade stand

After a July storm took down trees and caused damage across Culpeper County, the Rorabaugh family said it could have been much worse.
“We pulled into the driveway about 30 seconds after a tree fell across it and smashed the fence,” Jessica Rorabaugh said in an interview Wednesday. “The storm took down a bunch of our trees, hit our shed and some of our roof and knocked out our fence—but thankfully nobody was hurt.”
For 8-year-old Bently Rorabaugh, the storm was a life-changer.
“Our trampoline was lifted up over the trees about 30 feet away and wrapped around a county utility pole,” Jessica Rorabaugh said.
Her son was devastated.
“That’s what he does with his friends when they come over—they all jump on the trampoline,” his mother said.
The Yowell Elementary School student has an active social life, participating in swimming, baseball, soccer and a healthy dose of free play. After the storm, Rorabaugh said the boy repeatedly asked for a new trampoline.
“So we wanted him to be involved and learn something, so it was my idea to do a lemonade stand,” she said.
Any money Bentley earned would go toward a new trampoline.
Two weekends ago, the Rorabaughs put their plan into action. They opened a stand selling lemonade for $1 a cup and 50 cents per cookie in front of their house on Old Rixeyville Road, near the Col. Jameson Roundabout. Bentley’s friend Maddox Davidson pitched in that day, as well as 2-year-old sister Penelope Rorabaugh.
“We couldn’t believe it, everybody stopped,” Jessica Rorabaugh said. “After I put up a little post on Facebook, people from all over came to donate. One woman came from Orange, a guy drove by and threw a $20 bill at us, a landscaping company donated $50.”
By that afternoon, Bentley had earned $306—almost enough for a new trampoline.
Then Culpeper resident Kevin Martin pulled into the driveway.
“As Bentley filled a glass for him,” Rorabaugh said, “he popped open the tailgate to his truck and said, ‘You’ve been putting in work today young sir, so Kevin at Koons and I got you this,’—a 14-foot trampoline!”
“We saw an industrious young man and his friend working hard to purchase something ruined by no fault of their own,” said Koons sales manager Eric Templet in a statement. “We wanted to help him get more customers by posting about his lemonade stand. Kevin Martin saw our post and stopped by to see if we would be willing to go half with him on the trampoline. We thought this was a great idea and, of course, said yes!”
“We couldn’t believe it!” Rorabaugh said. “So then we thought, what do we do with the money we’ve already earned?”
People had been so generous, and the young mother said Bentley and the whole family were overwhelmed by how kind everyone had been. They wanted to do a good deed in return—to pay it back, so to speak.
“So Bentley came up with the idea to give it toward school supplies, for kids in the community in need,” Rorabaugh said. “And we were so overwhelmed by people wanting to donate that we decided to do the lemonade stand for one more week, for that cause.”
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the family opened up shop again at the local roundabout.
Rorabaugh, who works in the accounts payable office of Culpeper Wood Preservers, said her boss, Joe Daniel, told her he would match the amount earned by Bentley.
“So many people stopped by on Saturday, including a kindergarten teacher who said how great this was because she really needs supplies for teaching,” Rorabaugh said. “I really hope I can find her again so we can give her a good package of supplies.”
Rorabaugh listed businesses that pitched in: Wanderlust Gifts, Brown’s Trees & Landscaping and TAT Home Improvement, among others.
With Daniel’s match, the project brought in about $1,000.
Bentley was thrilled, according to Rorabaugh.
“I just really was trying to get as much as I could to help kids,” the boy said. “It was cool to see how proud people were of me. My little sister was my No. 1 customer!”
“This was such an amazing experience for Bentley, and to see that for one minute, hard work truly pays off,” Jessica Rorabaugh said. “Thank you to our community for showing us so much love!”
