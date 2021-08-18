Destroyed trampoline prompts 8-year-old to open lemonade stand

“So Bentley came up with the idea to give it toward school supplies, for kids in the community in need,” Rorabaugh said. “And we were so overwhelmed by people wanting to donate that we decided to do the lemonade stand for one more week, for that cause.”

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the family opened up shop again at the local roundabout.

Rorabaugh, who works in the accounts payable office of Culpeper Wood Preservers, said her boss, Joe Daniel, told her he would match the amount earned by Bentley.

“So many people stopped by on Saturday, including a kindergarten teacher who said how great this was because she really needs supplies for teaching,” Rorabaugh said. “I really hope I can find her again so we can give her a good package of supplies.”

Rorabaugh listed businesses that pitched in: Wanderlust Gifts, Brown’s Trees & Landscaping and TAT Home Improvement, among others.

With Daniel’s match, the project brought in about $1,000.

Bentley was thrilled, according to Rorabaugh.

“I just really was trying to get as much as I could to help kids,” the boy said. “It was cool to see how proud people were of me. My little sister was my No. 1 customer!”

“This was such an amazing experience for Bentley, and to see that for one minute, hard work truly pays off,” Jessica Rorabaugh said. “Thank you to our community for showing us so much love!”

