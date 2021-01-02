Details emerge in Fredericksburg stabbing case

The 22-year-old woman who was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation in Central Park last week went there to fight over a former boyfriend, court records state.

The woman was stabbed Monday evening in the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard in Fredericksburg, city police said. She was taken to Mary Washington Hospital after entering a business and collapsing after asking someone to call 911.

The woman accused of stabbing her, 21-year-old Deanna Marie Evans of Ruther Glen, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries the possibility of between 20 years to life in prison. Evans remained in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Saturday.

According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, Evans told police that she and the victim had been at odds for two years over a mutual ex-boyfriend.

They exchanged multiple text messages Monday and agreed to meet in Central Park to fight. During the fight, the victim was stabbed. According to the affidavits, Evans told police she used a pocket knife, which had not been recovered as of later in the week.

The search warrants gave police the authority to examine Evans’ phone and her mother’s car, which she used to drive away from the altercation.

A preliminary hearing for Evans, who has no criminal record, is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Fredericksburg General District Court.