The Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green has had four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The facility opened in 1999 as the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail and now houses federal detainees being deported or seeking asylum in the United States, according to its website. In September 2018, the facility took in its first detainees, which an ICE press release described as “male and female immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally.”
The Caroline center currently has one person with the virus under isolation among its 175 detainees. The other three people who tested positive have recovered or are no longer in ICE custody, according to the agency’s website.
The other detention facility with virus cases, being monitored by ICE’s Washington field office, is making national headlines because of its rate of infection. Almost 3 of every 4 detainees at Immigration Centers of America–Farmville, or 268 of 360 people, have the virus, according to ICE.
Since February, there have been 315 cases in the facility at Farmville, which is about 65 miles northeast of Richmond. The National Immigration Project and other groups have filed a complaint against the facility in U.S. District Court, calling the cases “a humanitarian crisis [that] is rapidly unfolding.”
Across the country, 3,781 people being detained in 77 ICE facilities have contracted the virus, and three have died.
COVID-19 spreads easily—and rapidly—in confined areas with the kind of close contact present in correctional facilities. There haven’t been any cases reported in local facilities, including the Rappahannock Regional Jail or Coffeewood Correctional Center. But an outbreak at Haynesville Correctional Center near Warsaw infected 256 people and caused one death.
Statewide, there have been 2,582 inmates sickened by COVID-19, and 12 of them have died.
Soon after the pandemic began in March, ICE teamed up with medical, disease control and detention officials to evaluate which detainees were at higher risk for severe infection because of the virus. ICE released more than 900 people after evaluating their immigration history, criminal record and potential threat to public safety.
ICE also states on its website that a growing number of individuals have been released because of judicial orders, and those involved don’t undergo the same analysis in terms of public safety and flight risk.
Many “have extensive criminal history and pose a potential public safety threat,” ICE stated.
One section of its website showed that 397 of the 505 people released by judicial orders have been charged, or convicted of, crimes ranging from assault and domestic violence to drug-related offenses, rape and homicide.
