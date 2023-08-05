An Alexandria utility scale solar developer abruptly pulled his estimated $50 million project earlier this week after the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 that it was not in compliance with the comprehensive plan.

The supervisors upheld the June finding of the planning commission that the general location, character and extent of the 252-acre, 26-megawatt North Ridge Culpeper Solar facility was not in substantial accord with the comp plan.

Only Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood voted it was in compliance. Culpeper County planning staff also found the project was in compliance.

The proposed location for the project is at family-owned Sherwood Farm along State Route 3 in Stevensburg, next to the approved NextEra Energy Greenwood Solar project on 1,000 acres; construction there has not started.

Applicant Kenneth Neimann of North Ridge Resources filed a formal appeal of the planning commission’s comp plan finding for his project prior to bringing the case before the elected board at its regular meeting Tuesday.

In an unusual move, the planning commission went on to approve a conditional use permit for the project.

The land, about a mile from the colonial manse at Salubria, is zoned A-1 Agriculture and is shown as such in the comp plan future land use map.

The property is considered 80% Farmland of Statewide Importance, according to County Planning Director Sam McLearen. This is a federal designation that the land is important for the production of food, feed, fiber, forage and oil seed crops.

The property was recently clear-cut of timber and land around it remains in active farming at the 950-acre Sherwood Farm, Neimann said. He added the project does comply with the comprehensive plan and the county’s solar ordinance by staying within the size limitations.

The project would “co-locate with nature” through creating pollinator gardens and native plants around the solar equipment, the developer said. It would connect to existing Dominion lines in the area with no upgrades to transmission lines or substation required, he continued.

The site would be invisible from Route 3, according to Neimann, generating some $3 million in county taxes over the generation facility’s 35-year-life. He said the project would produce enough solar power for 4,500 homes annually.

Niemann projected starting construction on the project in 2025.

The Board of Supervisors had no questions Tuesday night following his presentation. The developer said after that it was a bad sign.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino made a motion to sustain the planning commission’s finding that North Ridge Solar was not in compliance with the comprehensive plan.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates seconded the motion.

Underwood, in voting against the majority, said the planning commission did ultimately recommend approval of the conditional use permit.

“It was a first for me,” he said of the two differing votes, adding of the project, “I don’t understand how it is not in keeping with the comp plan.”

Bates said he toured the site, mentioning concerns with “solar sprawl.” He stated it’s productive farmland out there, with the site surrounded by corn and soy.

“We’re taking productive farmland out for solar,” Bates said.

Neimann approached the podium immediately after the vote of noncompliance with the comp plan and said he was obviously disappointed.

“I ask to withdraw the application,” he said.

The Board of Supervisors did not vote on his application for a conditional use permit for the project following the withdrawal.

Niemann stated in an email he was still trying to make sense of the vote.

“Maybe an impossible task, and my future plans are to be determined.”