DEVLOPING: State Police tactical team operation underway at Luray residence

VSP

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is in the process of executing a search warrant in the 300 block of Luray Avenue in the Town of Luray, according to a release around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

There are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary, VSP Spokesman Brent Coffey stated in an email.

There is no immediate threat to the public, he said. More information will be released as it becomes available, Coffey said.

The location of the tactical team operation is a block away from both Luray Elementary and Middle schools.

