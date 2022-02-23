DHCD explains VATI grant award process

Alexis Carey with the Virginia Dept. of Housing & Community Development responded Wednesday morning to a Star-Exponent query regarding the FY22 round of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grants awarded in December to Culpeper County, but not to Orange County.

She said the VATI program experienced historic levels of applications from nearly every county in Virginia containing areas unserved by broadband.

In total, 57 applications requested over $943 million in funds. Of these, 35 proposals were awarded all available funds, more than $722 million. This investment will provide broadband access to 278,550 locations and will achieve universal broadband access in 70 Virginia counties and cities, according to Carey.

The scoring process of the FY22 round of VATI placed great emphasis on two factors when scoring applications: the cost efficiency of the proposal, calculated by funding requested per location to be provided broadband access, as well as if the project achieved universal coverage in all the localities involved, she said.

The VATI application scoring process focuses on unserved areas. While scoring opportunities exist to reward applicants who have made progress to reach unserved areas, this is not a primary consideration of the scoring criteria, Carey said in the email.

FiberLync's VATI application, which included all of Orange County and portions of Spotsylvania and Greene, did not propose to provide universal broadband access across all counties involved in the application, she said.

Further, the Fiberlync application had a higher requested funds per location than other applications. The requested funds per location of awarded projects in the FY22 VATI round averaged under $3,000, ranging from $1,000 to $5,500 per location for funded projects. The FiberLync VATI application requested $7,100 per location in funding.

Culpeper's VATI application was cost efficient in terms of requested funds per location, coming in at just under $2,015 in funds requested per location, according to Carey.

Pending final action by the General Assembly regarding allocations to the VATI program and budget language, Orange County is an eligible applicant for the upcoming FY23 round of VATI. The timeline of this grant round will be released in the coming weeks. DHCD staff is in the process of working with local governments to develop grant applications and has already met with FiberLync to begin putting together a VATI application for the coming application cycle, she said.