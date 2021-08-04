Digging for the truth at Fort Germanna

Since acquiring the property through a land transfer in 2013, the Germanna Foundation has has stabilized the Enchanted Castle remains, conducted new topographic survey and mapping work and collected data using ground-penetrating radar over the area most likely to have been the fort’s site.

The 62 acres of transferred land has a historic preservation easement covering it and includes the Enchanted Castle and original Fort Germanna. It is on property across from The Germanna Foundation’s visitors center.

Marianna Zecchini, David McCarthy and Megan Williams are all currently working as archaeologist interns at the Germanna Foundation.

“I think public access day is great, it’s more meaningful when we get to share historic information with the public,” Zecchini said. Her internship will end in November.

McCarthy was making pottery at the public access event using methods similar to Spotswood’s those of imported workers in the 1700s.

“Days like this are a lot of fun,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully, people continue to come out so we can do more events in the future.”

“My favorite part of the job is talking to the public and finding undiscovered artifacts,” said intern Megan Williams. “A lot of the artifacts being found are not about Spotswood but about the enslaved people who lived at Fort Germanna, and their stories should be told to a wider audience.”

Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.