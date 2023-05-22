Cloudy skies didn’t dim the excitement as seniors from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools gathered for graduation ceremonies at Broman Field and Cyclone Stadium on Saturday morning.

It was the first year both of Culpeper's high schools held graduation at the same time in hopes of more favorable weather for all and to avoid those rolling evening storms that plagued many a commencement in the past.

The Culpeper County School Board voted last June to hold simultaneous ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Culpeper County High School’s Broman Field and in Eastern View High School’s Cyclone Stadium.

The weather held.

For more than a decade since EVHS opened in 2008, it held graduation on Friday nights while CCHS has long held its commencement the following Saturday morning.

Both of this year's ceremonies were available to view as a livestream on the schools’ YouTube channels. Culpeper Media Network will post the commencement exercises at its website as well.