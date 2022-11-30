Dixon Road needs work says VDOT study

A preliminary report made by the Virginia Department of Transportation said that Culpeper County would need to address some issues on Dixon Road in order for it to qualify for its Rural Rustic Roads program.

The matter was discussed during a meeting of the county’s public works committee held on Nov. 9. The committee has been looking into the possibility of getting some of its rural roads into the program. If Dixon Road did qualify for the program, then responsibility for its maintenance would fall into the hands of VDOT.

This would include routine maintenance such as mowing, filling potholes and snow removal.

Dixon is located off of Route 643/South Merrimac Road in the county’s Cedar Mountain Magisterial District.

In addition to the rules regarding qualification for the Rural Addition program, VDOT also performed a preliminary cost estimate on the issues that would have to be addressed on Dixon Road before consideration could be made.

The standards set for roads to qualify for the Rural Additions program are similar to the department’s rules for getting accepted on the secondary system of state highways list.

Some requirements for the program include the road having been open for public use for at least 20 years, have at least 40 feet of right-of-way which is a road already owned by the county that connects to the road under consideration, have drainage easements and can safely accommodate anticipated traffic patterns.

One requirement is that the road must serve at least three occupied dwelling units; there are currently 12 occupied dwellings alongside Dixon Road. The report used this number to estimate the potential traffic volume that currently runs on the road. VDOT’s estimate concluded a potential 120 weekly trips on the road which is higher than the required threshold of 100 trips per week.

Another issue is the requirement for the roadway itself to have a width of 22 feet. The width and type of surface used to construct the roadway is required to be a hard surface of 16 feet. Dixon’s width comes in under the required width at 18 feet with two foot shoulders and a four foot ditch front.

The roadway is also reported to be made of gravel and ranges in width of 12 to 14 feet wide. The recommendation made in the report is that Dixon would have to undergo a full depth reconstruction to qualify.

According to the report, the roadway also lacks a turnaround that is consistent with VDOT standards. In addition, the intersection of Dixon and South Merrimac is inconsistent with the department’s rules on sight distance. The intersection has a sight distance of 350 feet which is lower than the required 500 feet for a road where cars would travel at 45 miles per hour.

Other issues that would have to be researched according to the report include minimum standards for curves on the road, finding the location of underground utilities and drainage capacity for stormwater.

VDOT’s preliminary report concluded with an estimate on how much it would cost to reconstruct Dixon to bring it into compliance with its standards in order to qualify for the Rural Addition program. The estimate is based on assumptions for using a private contractor for construction as well as a design consultant.

Adding together $250,149 for the cost of preliminary engineering, $874,216 for the cost of construction and $392,247 for the cost of right of way and utilities, the estimate came to $1,516,612.

VDOT’s report recommended that Culpeper County continue to research the road to determine other issues that would need to be discovered as well as the costs and benefits of getting Dixon Road on the Rural Addition program.