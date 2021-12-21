DMV closing for Christmas, New Year, urges safe, sober driving

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays Thursday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Dec. 31-Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution.

Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,253 crashes in Virginia which resulted in 1,005 injuries and 21 fatalities, according to an agency release.

“Being a responsible driver should be a priority every time you get behind the wheel, not just during the holidays,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb in a statement. “It is up to us to keep each other safe on the Commonwealth’s roads. Slow down, buckle up, pay attention and drive sober.”