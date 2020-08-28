DMV pre-orders needed to establish U.S Navy Virginia license plate

A local U.S. Navy veteran is raising awareness and trying to get folks on board with an ongoing effort to establish a U.S. Navy license plate in the state of Virginia, which currently only has Army, Coast Guard and Marine Corps plates available through DMV.
Pre-orders are needed to make it happen.
Longtime Culpeper County resident Stephen Falsetto, a retired federal government employee and veteran, is hoping to generate those orders in promotion of the Navy plate effort led the past three years by Retired Naval Captain Roger Hirsh at NavyPlateVirginia.com.
DMV requires 450 preorders to present the plate to the Virginia General Assembly; currently around 200 of the Navy plates have been pre-ordered, according to Hirsh.
The target audience is local active duty service members and veterans who served in the U.S. Navy, Falsetto said.
If enough orders are received and the plate approved, a portion of proceeds from sales of the license plates will benefit the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. NMCRS will receive $15 annually for every plate sold (after 1,000 initial sales), tax deductible as a charitable contribution.
The Navy MC Relief Society provides assistance to those in need, Falsetto said. State Senator Jen Kiggans of Virginia Beach is sponsoring the initiative that also has its own Facebook page at Navy Plate Virginia.
Interested in ordering one? Download the Virginia Navy license plate pre-order request form at NavyPlateVirginia.com. By DMV rules, applications must be mailed to the plate sponsor as noted on the application. Along with the application, include payment and Navy service certification.
The deadline to reach the required 450 pre-orders is Dec. 1. Refunds will be given if the project is discontinued and on request for veterans moving out of state.
