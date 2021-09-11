DMV to reopen for walk-in service on Oct. 5, alternate days for appointments

RICHMOND—Virginians will be able to walk into Department of Motor Vehicles offices for service again beginning on Oct 5, but they’ll still have the option of making an appointment under a new alternating daily schedule unveiled on Thursday.
Pushed by the General Assembly to reopen 75 offices across the state for walk-in service, the DMV answered with a hybrid plan that also recognizes the popularity of appointments that many customers have found more predictable and less time-consuming than the old cattle-call system.
“We hope this is the best of all worlds,” Motor Vehicles Commissioner Rick Holcomb said in an interview on Thursday. “We certainly will monitor it as we go along and make any adjustments we need to make.”
The plan will offer walk-in service at all DMV offices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The agency will provide services by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The offices will be open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m.–noon Saturdays.
The Assembly adopted a revised budget during special session that requires DMV to produce a plan within 30 days for reopening offices within an additional 30 days.
Petersen is not happy with the new plan because it wouldn’t provide walk-in service every day.
“No, it’s not satisfactory,” he said.Under the hybrid plan, DMV offices will provide all services on walk-in days, including knowledge and skills testing for driver’s licenses. The offices also will provide all services on appointment days, with the exception of renewing registration and license plate decals, which DMV wants people to handle online or by mail, as about 40 percent currently do.
Some visits, such as getting a Real ID driver’s license or identity card, must be handled in person, but DMV encourages people to make appointments after receiving notice 90 days in advance that their licenses or ID cards are about to expire.
People relying on walk-in service sometimes will have longer waits, as they did before the pandemic upended the system, because DMV won’t be able to plan ahead on the time necessary, depending on the service requested. Obtaining a handicap placard takes about 5 minutes, but issuing a new license and tags generally takes about 45 minutes.
“There will be waits,” Holcomb said.