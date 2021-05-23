DMV, VRE ramping up service

After COVID-19 hit, restrictions on gatherings made dealing with the Department of Motor Vehicles even more unpleasant than it was in the pre-pandemic world.

But the recent decision to ease those restrictions will make it easier for drivers to get appointments at DMV offices.

DMV said it will open more windows, beginning June 1, which will open up 184,000 more opportunities for appointments.

Beyond June 1, DMV will continue opening more office windows in stages as it hires and trains new workers to handle the additional appointments, along with the 530,000 appointments that have already been scheduled for the next three months, according to DMV.

MORE VRE SERVICE

Speaking of more service and June 1, the Virginia Railway Express plans to return to its pre-pandemic routes on that day.

VRE has been running fewer commuter trains since shortly after the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

While VRE will return to full service, the Amtrak “Step-Up” program will remain suspended.

Passengers will still need to wear masks to ride the trains.

LOCAL PATROLLER HONORED