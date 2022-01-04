Do more ‘Test to Stay’ to keep Virginia schools open, congresswomen advise Youngkin

This month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Test to Stay protocols, which allow students who are exposed to COVID-19 but test negative to stay in school instead of quarantining at home.

“When used as part of a layered prevention strategy, Test to Stay guidelines can allow students who would otherwise have to quarantine at home to continue in-person learning if they test negative for COVID-19 at least twice during a seven-day period after exposure,” Spanberger, Wexton and Luria wrote Youngkin. “When combined with other prevention strategies such as promoting vaccinations, consistent use of masks indoors, social distancing, and staying home when sick, Test to Stay practices can be a vital tool to ensure schools safely remain open.

“We urge you to keep policies in place that allow schools to use American Rescue Plan funding to promote known prevention and mitigation strategies, as well as develop a strategy to expand Test to Stay programs to schools across the commonwealth,” their letter continued. “We hope your administration will prioritize federal funding to expand this program, so it is available for all schools that wish to participate.”