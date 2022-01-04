Do more ‘Test to Stay’ to keep Virginia schools open, congresswomen advise Youngkin

Three Virginia members of Congress are urging Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to expand the state’s “Test to Stay” COVID-19 testing to help schools stay open, prevent more learning loss, and cut absenteeism.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and Elaine Luria (D-VA-02)—who all have school-age children—wrote a letter to Youngkin, whose inauguration is set for Jan. 15.
They asked the Republican to use federal funding to maintain critical K-12 testing protocols and expand Test to Stay programs. Those efforts have been proven to protect the health and safety of Virginia’s students, teachers, administrators and school staff, Wexton, Luria and Spanberger wrote.
Federal support has provided free COVID-19 testing for dozens of school districts and thousands of students across Virginia.
The American Rescue Plan provided more than $2.1 billion for Virginia schools through its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program. The law also allocated $257 million to support Virginia’s COVID-19 testing programs through its Epidemiology and Lab Capacity Reopening Schools program.
In August, the Virginia General Assembly approved an additional $244 million of American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 testing in Virginia schools.
This month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Test to Stay protocols, which allow students who are exposed to COVID-19 but test negative to stay in school instead of quarantining at home.
“When used as part of a layered prevention strategy, Test to Stay guidelines can allow students who would otherwise have to quarantine at home to continue in-person learning if they test negative for COVID-19 at least twice during a seven-day period after exposure,” Spanberger, Wexton and Luria wrote Youngkin. “When combined with other prevention strategies such as promoting vaccinations, consistent use of masks indoors, social distancing, and staying home when sick, Test to Stay practices can be a vital tool to ensure schools safely remain open.
“We urge you to keep policies in place that allow schools to use American Rescue Plan funding to promote known prevention and mitigation strategies, as well as develop a strategy to expand Test to Stay programs to schools across the commonwealth,” their letter continued. “We hope your administration will prioritize federal funding to expand this program, so it is available for all schools that wish to participate.”
To help keep as many students in school as possible, the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona endorsed test-to-stayas an alternative to the CDC’s previously recommended 10-day quarantines, The Associated Press reported.
Hundreds of schools have adopted test-to-stay policies for students who have had contact with an infected classmate, the AP said.
“The goal remains to keep all schools open for in-person learning five days a week throughout the 2021-22 school year and beyond,” Cardona said in a message to U.S. schools marking the halfway point of the academic year.
The education secretary said 99% of schools were open in-person in December, compared with 46% last January.
