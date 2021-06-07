The Virginia Department of Corrections is making annual preparations to keep staff and inmates safe during the extreme temperatures of a Virginia summer.

As of Monday, 77 percent percent of more than 24,000 state inmates had climate-controlled air conditioning to cool housing units during times of elevated temperatures, according to a DOC release. Culpeper County’s Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells has operational air-conditioning, according to an agency spokesman.

For inmates without air conditioning, VADOC installs additional fans and provides extra ice and water. Water pouches are frozen and distributed to inmates and inmates have access to ice machines.

All VADO facilities since the 1990s were built with AC in housing units while six older, major facilities have no AC and could require new windows, ductwork, wiring and controls to install.

In recent years, several state prisons began using misting fans to further cool down inmates and some housing units have smoke exhaust fans. In the past year, DOC has spent more than $2.16 million to keep its facilities and the people inside them cool.