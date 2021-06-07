 Skip to main content
DOC: Coffeewood has AC - 6 other state prisons do not
Coffewood

Entrance to Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells

 FILE / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Virginia Department of Corrections is making annual preparations to keep staff and inmates safe during the extreme temperatures of a Virginia summer.

As of Monday, 77 percent percent of more than 24,000 state inmates had climate-controlled air conditioning to cool housing units during times of elevated temperatures, according to a DOC release. Culpeper County’s Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells has operational air-conditioning, according to an agency spokesman.

For inmates without air conditioning, VADOC installs additional fans and provides extra ice and water. Water pouches are frozen and distributed to inmates and inmates have access to ice machines.

All VADO facilities since the 1990s were built with AC in housing units while six older, major facilities have no AC and could require new windows, ductwork, wiring and controls to install.

In recent years, several state prisons began using misting fans to further cool down inmates and some housing units have smoke exhaust fans. In the past year, DOC has spent more than $2.16 million to keep its facilities and the people inside them cool.

The Department’s current cooling focus includes Haynesville Correctional, finishing a $.5 million installation. In July, Marion Correctional Treatment Center will begin a $5.3 million installation. In the fall, Halifax Correctional is slated to begin a $1 million project, and in the fall of 2022, Wise Correctional is scheduled to start a $.45 million project.

DOC follows VDH and CDC guidance on how to ventilate housing units without increasing COVID-19 spread. Inmates and staff will continue to wear utility masks and other PPE to keep one another safe, according to a release on Monday.

