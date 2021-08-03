DOC meets with Culpeper contingent about using empty state jail

“We are really trying to work with DOC,” said Chairman Deal.

He said the state agency had been open and good to work with so far.

“We are in a bind here,” he added. “We have a 500 bed vacant facility been vacant for five years.”

DOC has said they were going to turn the former juvenile correctional center into a women’s prison, but has not yet provided a timeframe or reasoning for that. Deal requested letting Culpeper use the building as a regional jail until the state decides its long-term future.

“We don’t want to see it sit vacant for another five years,” he said.

In the meantime, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved funding last month for three more jail positions and it approved the same Tuesday. Sheriff Jenkins, present at the morning meeting, said at minimum, he needed seven new deputies to handle inmate transport.

Deal referenced the DOC communications, saying interaction has been positive. Jenkins noted if the county were allowed use of the facility next to Coffeewood that it would require “many more deputies” to staff than the seven approved these past two months.