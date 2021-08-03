DOC meets with Culpeper contingent about using empty state jail

Culpeper will spend another $230,000 to try and hire more deputies in response to the persistent issue of severe overcrowding at the 66-bed county jail downtown.
The space shortage is leading to dozens of inmates having to continue to be transported to and from Culpeper on a daily basis to faraway jails in Farmville or Front Royal, consuming hours of a deputy’s time, money for cell space and and requiring lots more staff to accomplish.
A hundred or more inmates occupy the small jail on West Cameron Street on a daily basis, overcrowded in small cells.
Another 80 or more inmates are shipped out to other jails that will accept them, according to recent average daily jail population in Culpeper.
Since Sheriff Scott Jenkins raised the alarm about the situation last month and Board Chairman Gary Deal pleaded for help from state and federal legislators, a solution may be on the horizon.
County officials recently met virtually with representatives from the Virginia Department of Corrections about potential purchase or lease of the vacant, 500-bed former Culpeper Juvenile Correctional Center next to Coffeewood adult facility in Mitchells.
The state jail complex is located about 10 miles from Culpeper Courthouse, next to the county jail. The juvenile center closed in 2014.
Deal attended the recent DOC meeting along with a collection of Culpeper government representatives: County Administrator John Egerston, Public Safety Committee chairman Supervisor Paul Bates, State Senator Jill Vogel, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, State Del. Nick Freitas and Del. Michael Webert. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and State Sen. Bryce Reeves each sent a staff member to hear the issue.
A DOC legislative liaison stated in a follow-up email with the county this week that the request to use the empty jail in Mitchells had been brought to the agency’s director and chief of operations.
Page County, facing similar jail overcrowding needs, has also expressed interest in using the Coffeewood facility, Deal said.
“VADOC is interested in continuing our conversations regarding the Culpeper facility with you, Culpeper officials as well as the Page County representatives,” the DOC email stated.
Deal was hopeful in a phone conversation following Tuesday’s board meeting.
Bottom line, he said, is the county doesn’t want to have to increase funding to transport inmates all over the state when the state has an unused facility in Culpeper County.
A jail in Bristol could soon house inmates from Culpeper, nearly 300 miles away, so uncertain are current contracts with other jails having to decrease populations due to the workforce shortage.
“We are really trying to work with DOC,” said Chairman Deal.
He said the state agency had been open and good to work with so far.
“We are in a bind here,” he added. “We have a 500 bed vacant facility been vacant for five years.”
DOC has said they were going to turn the former juvenile correctional center into a women’s prison, but has not yet provided a timeframe or reasoning for that. Deal requested letting Culpeper use the building as a regional jail until the state decides its long-term future.
“We don’t want to see it sit vacant for another five years,” he said.
In the meantime, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved funding last month for three more jail positions and it approved the same Tuesday. Sheriff Jenkins, present at the morning meeting, said at minimum, he needed seven new deputies to handle inmate transport.
Deal referenced the DOC communications, saying interaction has been positive. Jenkins noted if the county were allowed use of the facility next to Coffeewood that it would require “many more deputies” to staff than the seven approved these past two months.
Of current recent inmates, 91 were being held without bond eligibility, according to Culpeper County Director of Criminal Justice Services Andrew Lawson, when asked about releasing nonviolent inmates due to overcrowding, as was done in early months of the pandemic.
Six inmates were eligible for bond, he said.
Of the local jail population, 38 were being held on drug or DUI charges, some with additional charges, and 23 on probation violations, some have additional charges, according to Lawson.
