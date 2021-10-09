Doctors encourage vaccines as flu season nears

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower, putting us all at increased risk for disease this year, especially among those most vulnerable, including our children,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week.

Before COVID-19 took hold, Virginia routinely reported widespread flu outbreaks. From November 2019 to April 2020, the state saw widespread activity 19 weeks in a row, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Then during the next flu season, which began in late October 2020 and has continued through the first few weeks of this month, there hasn’t been a single week of widespread flu activity reported, according to the state.

As for deaths from winter ailments, the state health department and CDC traditionally have combined those caused by pneumonia and influenza because people are more likely to die from a complication, such as pneumonia, rather than the infection itself, according to the VDH website.