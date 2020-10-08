Documenting Black history in Fauquier County

Fauquier County intends to uncover pieces of its rich Black history.
The locality to the north was one of six statewide recently awarded a grant through the Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources to survey historic buildings with an eye toward placing them on the National Register of Historic Places.
The $10,000 grant received by the Fauquier planning department will involve 45 African American properties. The survey will include preparing a report to contextualize African American history and affiliated resources in the county.
It is intended as the first phase in the development of a National Register form that would discuss thematic trends that influenced Fauquier’s historic Black resources, according to recent release from DHR.
Fauquier County Preservation Planner Wendy Wheatcraft said the department is excited to work with a consultant to undertake the project.
“The objective will be to identify and document properties associated with African-American heritage, some of which have never been recorded,” she said. “Identification is the first step in planning for historic resources and telling the stories connected to those places.”
The upcoming survey will include 13 small African American communities in Fauquier as well as the Little Zion Church and its Galilean Fishermen and Odd Fellows Cemetery in the old “Frogtown” community, according to the DHR grant application from Fauquier.
Support Local Journalism
“Census records indicate that every 19th century Fauquier County town or village had an African-American enclave,” the application stated. “During the Reconstruction era, factors like prejudice and segregation influenced the establishment of distinct African-American communities.”
By 1880, several, separate rural communities had been established in the county by formerly enslaved African-Americans. The hamlets bore names like Clevers Oak, Blackwelltown, Sagetown, Africa Mountain, Silver Hill, Frytown and others. An African-American carpenter William F. Oliver built the homes in another historic Black neighborhood in 1905, Oliver City, on the outskirts of Warrenton.
Usually at the nucleus of such settlements was a church, a place of worship, communion and support. Prior to emancipation, local Blacks held religious services in a localized tree arbor or in the home of a church member, according to the grant application. The first African-American church buildings in Fauquier were generally constructed 1870-1910 on land donated by community members.
By 1890, the first African-American schools and other structures representing community growth and permanence were built. By 1900, 22 “colored” schools were in existence in Fauquier, according to the Virginia Teachers Directory published that year. Eight Rosenwald Schools were constructed 1921-30.
There were at least eight African-American fraternal and benevolent society lodges established in Fauquier, including Odd Fellows, Moses Lodges and Masonic.
“It is believed that the Grand United Order of Galilean Fishermen assisted Fauquier County African Americans during the late 19th century, possibly providing capital for land acquisition and building construction,” according to the application.
One property in Fauquier is still owned by the Galilean Fishermen, a one-acre cemetery where a school once stood, as shown on a 1914 county map. This is one story the grant projects hopes to illuminate.
Black-owned commercial sites will also be explored—Wanser’s Store in Sagetown, Wilbert Green’s Store in Hume and Skinny Sanford’s Store in Ashville. Another part of the grant project will include research already done about early Black families by the Afro American Historical Association in Fauquier.
Public information meetings will likely be held in the near future with field work commencing in December. The deadline for project completion is June, 2021.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!