Documenting Black history in Fauquier County

Fauquier County intends to uncover pieces of its rich Black history.

The locality to the north was one of six statewide recently awarded a grant through the Virginia Dept. of Historic Resources to survey historic buildings with an eye toward placing them on the National Register of Historic Places.

The $10,000 grant received by the Fauquier planning department will involve 45 African American properties. The survey will include preparing a report to contextualize African American history and affiliated resources in the county.

It is intended as the first phase in the development of a National Register form that would discuss thematic trends that influenced Fauquier’s historic Black resources, according to recent release from DHR.

Fauquier County Preservation Planner Wendy Wheatcraft said the department is excited to work with a consultant to undertake the project.

“The objective will be to identify and document properties associated with African-American heritage, some of which have never been recorded,” she said. “Identification is the first step in planning for historic resources and telling the stories connected to those places.”