Documenting Culpeper's Black history, report OK'd by town

Local history advocates are following up with the resolution unanimously adopted last month by Culpeper Town Council pledging to more fully recognize the contributions and achievements of local African-Americans.
Charles Jameson, Zann Nelson and Nan Butler Roberts, organizers of the Black History resolution, attended a town council committee meeting this week to further the initiative.
The trio sought the town’s support, which was granted, for development of a report, over the next six months, that would document African-American history and heritage in Culpeper through interviews and research.
Per a written proposal submitted last month to the town by Nelson and co-researcher Michele Tutt, focus of the report would be significant individuals, contributions and achievements along with occurrences in the local Black community. This would including the once-vibrant business district well into the 20th century in the 200 block of East Davis St.
The study would also gather information about the 120-plus men who fought for the U.S.A. during the Civil War and the three men who were lynched in Culpeper. The report study would the founder of African-American education in the community, a Black businesswoman who received a state award for her endeavors and much more, according to the proposal.
The report would then recommend associated projects to “address the absence of acknowledgment, recognition and commemoration.”
Nelson addressed the public works, public safety and planning & community development committee on Tuesday, asking for the town to sanction the effort so as to lend it more credibility as they seek information, support and research from other entities.
“There isn’t a lot of documented information about our African-American history,” said Nelson, a Culpeper native who has worked extensively in Black history, research and genealogy.
An example is the former Lightfoot’s Grocery building at the end of East Davis Street, today occupied by Skin+Touch Therapy Spa.
A historic marker the town put up years ago, past the Depot on Commerce Street, a distance away from the original building, details part of the history of prominent Black businessman Henry Lightfoot (1845-1931). He owned and operated Lightfoot’s Grocery starting in the 1870s and served on Town Council in the 1880s. His son, J.E.R. Lightfoot, expanded the store in the early 1900s and moved it from across the street to the 254 E. Davis location.
A mural project for the side of the Lightfoot building was recently announced. Nelson said it’s a wonderful idea. She and others support incorporating local Black history into the mural.
“There is a lot of information and photographs, it’s just not been compiled into one place or document,” Nelson told the committee.
Committee member Meaghan Taylor said the planning department was working on compiling a list of all the town’s historic markers, refurbishing them and possibly relocating some to a more accessible location. It was brought up the marker with Lightfoot’s information and about the African-American business community in that area should be moved next to the LOVE sign across from the Depot, within view of the old grocery.
Roberts, a community organizer who lives in Culpeper County and grew up in Rappahannock, told the committee she spent a lot of time downtown as a child.
“One of the ideas that came up was having an African-American trail, a lot of towns and cities have that, where it’s documented and will have a map at the town visitor center, so there are a lot of things that can be done,” she said of implementing the town-adopted Black History resolution.
Culpeper native Thunder Lane also spoke in favor of acknowledging the history, saying he could remember from his boyhood all the Black businesses at the end of Davis Street in the ‘50s and ‘60s: the cab stand, pool hall, funeral home and a Trailway Bus Station at the Depot.
His late father, Johnson Lane, “got his tutelage” at Sonny Porter’s Garage in the area before he went off to Tuskegee University, served with the Navy and was an engineer at Fort Belvoir.
“There is such a rich history,” Lane said, adding he feared it would be lost after his generation. He said town council would be wise to see the importance of preserving local Black history.
Lane challenged the town to move the sign about Lightfoot’s store and the African-American business community next to the popular LOVE sign across from the Depot, within view of the old grocery. Then people could read about the history and how the community thrived even during segregation.
The committee gave its blessing for the history report, assigning staff contact to the Tourism Department, which has already done some research on the various ethnicities comprising the town of Culpeper, said Town Manager Chris Hively.
Getting a copy of the report or being part of its development would be beneficial for the tourism department, he said, “to get as much history as they can.” The effort could potentially “tie in,” the town manager added, with the town’s plans to develop a public pool and park on land behind the Depot, again within sight of the Lightfoot building and historic Black business district.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey said, “We are looking forward to what they bring to us, something we are interested in, it’s very important.” The newly compiled report could help guide future council decisions about how to highlight the town’s Black history, she said.
As last month’s adopted resolution stated, “All this information has been overlooked and erased from Culpeper history, it has not been rightfully honored, all the stories and information about the businesses on Davis Street,” Clancey said, adding that development of a comprehensive history would help raise awareness, streamline information access and maybe even assist the chosen muralist.
Tourism Director Paige Read supported the effort and said her staff would be happy to work with Nelson and Tutt on the report. The committee gave an overall thumbs-up.
Clancey additionally asked Read if the tourism web site could be bolstered with more information “than three or four sentences” about “Fishtown,” the nickname for the end of Davis Street in the 1900s, named for the Friday and Saturday fish fries in the vibrant Black neighborhood.
According to the town historic marker hidden away across from the machine shop, the area was also called the Wharf, a busy shipping area known for its predominantly African-American owned commercial businesses, churches, hotels, restaurants, and services.
“According to a local historian, Black American businesses flourished in part because they allowed whites and blacks to purchase goods and services ‘on credit’—a practice that was unusual for the time,” the town historic marker states. “As a rule, credit was not offered to blacks or poor whites in many localities. “In all they were the Town’s entrepreneurs; they had no banks to borrow from.”
