'Doing a lot of praying'—shaky future for Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter

Efforts continue in earnest to recruit overnight volunteer chaperones so the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church can open for the season.

The plan is to open this weekend, Chairperson Nancie Howden said, noting help remains limited to make that happen for the rest of the cold weather season.

“A bit more support is slowly coming our way,” she said. “Town employees get paid time to volunteer so it is being suggested to them, we are also reaching out to some other churches and organizations that have helped in the past and some that have not—turning over many rocks and doing a lot of praying, too.”

If needed, the heat shelter may have to work with a temp agency to pay for chaperones, Howden said. Two chaperones per night are needed to open the shelter as well as volunteers to fix and serve meals to local homeless. If properly staffed, the shelter can accommodate up to 20 people.

“In order for the shelter to work, we need all hands, town, county, community partners to come together to support us in this mission,” Howden said. “This is no longer just a church mission—it is a multiple county—as we serve people from the surrounding areas as well.”

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or food service and preparation, sign up at carecalendar.org; Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

Volunteer chaperones, preferably two per night, must be 18 or older. They arrive by 7 p.m. or earlier to have dinner if they want, and are there to maintain peace and harmony.

Chaperones monitor guests coming in and out, mainly to smoke, and make sure they are not drinking alcohol or bringing it inside. Most guests watch TV or are on their phones until lights out at 10 p.m., when the shelter doors are locked. Sleeping quarters with cameras are provided for the chaperones.

The chaperones get up around 5:45 a.m., make coffee and serve breakfast, and guests leave by 7 a.m.

Questions or concerns? Contact Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or Howden at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Foothills Housing Network, at 540/724-6630, is the entry point for shelter guests should the shelter open.