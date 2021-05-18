Dolly Parton Imagination Library available in Culpeper and Madison

When Lynda Harrill, with QuickStart Tennis, saw an ad on social media that Imagination Library was getting off the ground here, she got in touch with Davies to see how she could help make it happen. When COVID hit, she said, her nonprofit started a pre-k childhood literacy program, providing free books and learning materials to local kids. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was a perfect complement, Harrill said.

A retired accountant and auditor, she is passionate about childhood literacy and dedicated to improving reading test scores across Virginia.

“Only one county in the state—Highland—has reading scores above 90 percent, out of 132 school systems,” Harrill said in a phone conversation. “I called them up to see if I could pick any pearls of wisdom.”

She said Highland schools take “a customized approach” to reading.

The other secret, she added, is that Highland has the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

When Harrill heard that Davies wanted to start such a program in Culpeper and Madison—ranked in the 60-70 percent pass rate for third grade reading—she volunteered to help promote it.