Dominion Energy on Friday announced it was adding $1 million to its EnergyShare electric bill grant program for small business and citizens facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The temporary Small Business Relief Program will offer one-time assistance for small businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship of up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills that accrued during the pandemic.
The residential customer relief program provides a $600 maximum grant, an increase from the previous $300. Dominion has also removed the requirement of a disconnect notice to qualify for the program. To learn more, see www.dominionenergy.com/energyshare or call 2-1-1.
To ensure funds reach those most in need, Dominion Energy announced a partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which will create an advisory council to review applications with members from Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Asian Foundation, Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Urban League of Hampton Roads, Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce, Asian American Chamber of Commerce and Metropolitan Business League of Richmond, according to a company releases.
Energy Share is funded with company contributions and donations from employees, retirees and the public.
Starting Sept. 1, small business applications for EnergyShare will be available at www.vachamber.com/foundation/small-business-relief-program. Submit completed and e-signed applications to foundation@vachamber.com for review. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until program funds are exhausted.
"For decades, EnergyShare has helped many in crisis get the financial help they need, and this pandemic has made it an even more crucial resource,” said Robert Blue, co-chief operating officer and executive vice president, Dominion Energy Virginia. "If you're having trouble paying your bill, we want you to know we're here to help you find the best solution for your unique situation."
In response to the coronavirus, Dominion has halted disconnects and waived late fees for all customers. Customers also can access long-term payment plans, allowing up to 12 months to pay past due amounts with no minimum down payment.
