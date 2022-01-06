 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominion deploying solar-powered charging units for outages in hard hit Louisa, C'ville
Dominion deploying solar-powered charging units for outages in hard hit Louisa, C'ville

Dominion Energy is deploying solar-powered mobile charging units for customers impacted by power outages to recharge their devices.

A limited supply of bottled water and non-perishable food items will also be available, according to a release from Orange County government.

Dominion urges those without power to take advantage of this opportunity to charge their devices, especially in preparation for the anticipated additional winter weather tomorrow evening.

The charging units are available to anyone are will be open until 4 p.m. today, Jan. 6 at: the Town of Louisa Food Lion, 501 E Main St. in Louisa and the Pantops Giant, 1900 Abbey Rd. in Charlottesville.

