Dominion raises fuel charge, town residential customers will pay $11 more monthly

Town of Culpeper Light & Power residential customers will see an average increase of $11 on their monthly bill due to rising fuel costs.

Dominion Energy Virginia notified the town that due to rising natural gas prices, there will be an increase in the Fuel Adjustment Factor charge from $0.02264/per kilowatt hour to $0.03364/kWh, according to a release on Tuesday from the Town of Culpeper.

The town says this is a pass-through charge shared directly with electric utility customers at the rate assessed by Dominion.

This charge is included in all Town of Culpeper electric utility bills, and will result in the average increase of $11 for homes using 1,000/kWh per month, or approximately 7.5% of the total electric charges. This increase was effective on Town of Culpeper utility bills dated after Nov. 1.

Town of Culpeper Light & Power is a member of the Virginia Municipal Electric Association cooperative, which negotiates rates and purchases power from Dominion Energy Virginia on behalf of member municipal utilities. VMEA strives to keep purchased power costs at the lowest possible rates for the benefit of local utilities, and ultimately, the customers they serve, the town release stated.