Dominion to partner on solar project in Virginia coalfields

RICHMOND—A global conservation nonprofit and Virginia’s largest electricity utility announced plans Monday to develop what they say will be a large-scale solar project on former surface mines in the southwest Virginia coalfields.

Dominion Energy Virginia plans to repurpose about 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding properties for the 50-megawatt Highlands Solar project in Wise and Dickenson County, the company said in a news release with its project partner, The Nature Conservancy.

The project will be developed within The Nature Conservancy’s Cumberland Forest Project, a land conservation initiative launched in 2019, and adjacent areas.

Brad Kreps, director of The Nature Conservancy’s Clinch Valley Program, said in a statement the hope is the project will develop a model that can be replicated in other coal mining regions across the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction would tentatively begin in 2024 or 2025, subject to review and approval from state regulators. The Nature Conservancy announced a similar initiative two months ago with two solar energy firms.