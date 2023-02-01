Dominion upgrades North Anna emergency notifiication system, discontinuing sirens

The Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant has been pumping out energy at the Louisa County facility since 1978, and during that time, sirens have been in place in case of an emergency.

The state announced Wednesday that the sirens have been retired for emergency alerts. The system switch was effective as of Wednesday.

That siren-based alert system has been replaced by the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, “which has two methods for alerting the public to an emergency at the nuclear power stations,” the Virginia Department of Emergency Management stated in a news release.

In the past, the state’s two nuclear power stations — North Anna and Surry — have run quarterly emergency alert tests using the sirens aimed at a 10-mile radius around the power plants. While the North Anna plant is in Louisa, it is surrounded by Lake Anna, which reaches into Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The Surry Nuclear Power station is on the banks of the James River across from Jamestown.

Now, those living within that radius of the nuclear plants will receive alerts two ways. The IPAWS system will send wireless emergency alerts to cellphones, while also sending the alerts to TV and radio stations, which in turn will broadcast the alerts.

The emergency management department said it is replacing quarterly testing with “frequent operational tests,” adding that alerts will not be sent to phones during those tests.

According to a news release from the Department of Emergency Management, “This change will allow information to be provided on a real-time basis on what actions to take in the event of an emergency. The transition planning process has taken several years and was approved late last year by both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”

The emergency department compared the updated alert system to Amber and severe weather alerts, adding that it “was designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for exactly this purpose.”