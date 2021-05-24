Dominion Virginia offering debt forgiveness for past-due power bills

Dominion Energy Virginia will forgive past-due bills for eligible customers struggling to pay bills in arrears due to the prolonged pandemic.

"In Virginia, we will continue the pause on disconnections for nonpayment and remain committed to help those trying to get back on their feet," the energy corporation said in a statement, amid rising vaccinations and lowering numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

As of Monday, 604,089 Americans had died from COVID-19 and nearly 3.5 million globally. Statewide, almost 11,000 deaths have been reported. The economic impact of the virus has been severe as well.

Dominion Energy wants to help - customers that have accrued arrears on their account greater than 30 days as of Dec. 31, 2020 may be eligible for debt forgiveness with federal CARES Act funding.

For eligible accounts, the credit will be applied on the June 2021 bill.

For remaining arrears, the company says it wants to support customers with payment arrangements up to 24 months and billing assistance options to help pay off balances.

For help covering past-due bills, see dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/billing-options-and-assistance