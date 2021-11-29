Donate Culpeper local: Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30

Various Culpeper area nonprofits doing good in the community are seeking the community’s support through the Giving Tuesday global generosity movement happening Nov. 30.
Aging Together, Culpeper Humane Society, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., YoungLives Culpeper, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, Forgotten Felines of Culpeper, Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Museum of Culpeper History are just some of the groups actively accepting donations on Giving Tuesday. There are many other worthwhile causes in this area as well.
“We understand that there are many financial demands during the holiday season. Instead of a lump sum, you could set up a monthly contribution," according to an email from windmorefoundation.org. "For the cost of a cup of coffee, a cinnamon bun, or a fake plant, you can contribute $5 or more monthly."
People around the world will show generosity in all its forms through acts of kindness and by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes, according to givingtuesday.org.
“We’d welcome your support of the museum with a donation towards our goal of raising $2021 as part of this year’s fundraiser,” according to culpepermuseum.com.
“How will your support matter? The museum is committed to bringing affordable cultural programming to Culpeper County residents. Your support will fund exhibits, school programs, and activities through the year. If you are unable to help with a contribution, consider contacting us to become a volunteer, or just make someone’s day with an act of kindness.”
The Museum of Culpeper History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the historic train depot on Commerce Street.
Each year, GivingTuesday activity takes place in every country and territory around the world, according to the web site. Anyone can participate.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement, in a statement. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday provides an opportunity to come together to create a more generous world.”
To donate locally, see the web sites and social media of the various Culpeper area nonprofits.
"CHASS will be participating in the annual #GivingTuesday campaign to raise awareness and funding for our non-profit organization. For every donation made on #GivingTuesday, our organization will receive a donation match from Facebook!" according to Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services-CHASS on FB.
During a recent two-year project that spanned the pandemic, Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services built 12 affordable townhome units on East Spencer Street in town and renovated 32 units in Anne Wingfield Commons, a historic school building fronting on East Street.
