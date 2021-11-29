Donate Culpeper local: Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“How will your support matter? The museum is committed to bringing affordable cultural programming to Culpeper County residents. Your support will fund exhibits, school programs, and activities through the year. If you are unable to help with a contribution, consider contacting us to become a volunteer, or just make someone’s day with an act of kindness.”

The Museum of Culpeper History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the historic train depot on Commerce Street.

Each year, GivingTuesday activity takes place in every country and territory around the world, according to the web site. Anyone can participate.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to make an impact on the causes and issues they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder of the movement, in a statement. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday provides an opportunity to come together to create a more generous world.”

To donate locally, see the web sites and social media of the various Culpeper area nonprofits.