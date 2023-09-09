A local Labor Day weekend tradition, the 29th Annual Taste of the Mountains last Saturday featured down-home Madison County hospitality.

Dozens of vendors packed historic Main Street downtown, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, as thousands of visitors browsed selections of crafts, gems, artwork, fashion, soaps, woodwork, toys and more at the street festival sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. There were treats and cold lemonade along with 4-H milkshakes and German food.

Madison County Economic Development & Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said she was extremely happy with the turnout. She estimated double the attendance over last year.

“Thousands for sure. All parking lots were full at times. There were times when it was hard to get through,” Gardner said. “This year, every vendor I asked said they did very well. Many ran out and were taking orders to mail items.”

Gardner said the highlight for her just seeing everyone enjoying themselves and that the vendors did well. “That to me is a success,” she said.

Local nonprofits were well represented at Taste of the Mountains, including MAD Cats of Madison County selling their $5 socks to support feline rescue.

Various churches handed out goodwill in the form of free cold water on the hot, but breezy day. Republicans and Democrats had booths set up as politicians strolled the street festival, chatting with constituents ahead of Election Day.

Magician Wes Iseli wowed spectators with shows throughout the day and there was instrumental music to hear and color guard dancers to see courtesy of the Madison County High School Band.

Featured musical acts on the library lawn were Bennie Dodd, followed by Reborn and headliner Silver Creek, a Charlottesville band around for 50 years.

To taste, kettle corn was popular as well as diverse fare from a variety of food trucks set up outside the historic Kemper residence. The Wolftown Ruritan Club served up ribeye steak sandwiches and it wouldn’t be Taste of the Mountains without Kite’s famous ham biscuits.

The LOVE sign on the library lawn attracted plenty of photo ops as did the beer and wine tastings in the area, featuring drinks by Garden Bald Top, Revalation Vineyards, DuCard, Blue Quartz, Shotwell Run and Prince Michel Vineyards.

With parking limited in the small town for such large event, most attendees parked at the Madison County High School and took school bus shuttles to Main Street. Others paid to park closer in private lots downtown. Everyone got in lots of walking and greetings with friends, family and neighbors.