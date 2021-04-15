Double tractor-trailer gets stuck in ditch, blocks Rt 29N in Culpeper

A disabled double tractor-trailer truck blocked both lanes of traffic on U.S. Route 29 north-bound in southern Culpeper County Thursday for more than an hour late morning after police say the driver got stuck in a roadside ditch.
“Traffic is backed up and you are encouraged to avoid the area and take an alternate route,” the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident, reported at 10:24 a.m.
The tractor trailer pulled over and slid into a steep ditch next to some woods at Mays Lane. It happened near the Madison County line and Leon’s Auto Parts, just north of Reva along a forested section of highway.
There were no injuries or damage, according to CCSO spokesman Lt. Les Tyler. The site was cleared at 12:07 p.m., he said, after a tow truck pulled the large vehicle out of the ditch.