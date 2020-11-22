Downtown COVID-19 testing site draws a crowd

She suggested other “creative ways to celebrate safely this holiday, either through enjoying turkey together over Zoom, dropping off food to family members, or moving celebrations outside with masks and distancing measures in place.”

The health district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Rising COVID cases in the district have alarmed health officials.

“Cases continue to go up at a rate not seen in the district before, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties,” Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, told The Free Lance-Star last week. “Because many of the new cases aren’t tied to a single outbreak, it suggests people are getting together in groups—such as for Halloween parties—and “ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”

There are eight more daily testing sites, like the one in Fredericksburg Saturday, planned for the Fredericksburg area in the weeks through Christmas.

Anyone 16 or older can get a free swab at the testing sites.

The health district noted some caveats with the tests.