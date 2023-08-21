Downtown Culpeper celebrated 20 years of Third Thursday with its final show of the summer on Aug. 17. The event, hosted by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., was held outside the Historic Train Depot on Commerce St.
The Castaways, a North Carolina-based beach band, were the featured performers as local food trucks, businesses and organizations came together to celebrate the day.
