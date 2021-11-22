Downtown Culpeper Holiday Preview lights community tree for the season

Downtown Culpeper and Culpeper Renaissance kicked off the 2021 season this weekend with a holiday preview and community tree lighting.
Santa & Mrs. Claus were the main attraction.
“We tell the children, Be as good as you can, and we love you very much,” said the Jolly Old Elf, staying in character while visiting the Culpeper Depot Sunday evening.
Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper and MFA Youth Company Dancers provided entertainment amid a warm gathering of family and friends.
