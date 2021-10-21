Downtown Greens has raised $500,000 of $750,000 needed to begin purchase of Braehead buffer property

"Green spaces in urban areas are places to engage in physical activity, relax, and find peace," Beth Dorn said. "Studies show that spending time in green spaces reduces stress and improves mental and physical health, which leads to longer, healthier lives. This is a unique opportunity to preserve a large parcel of green space within our city limits and it is worthy of our support."

Others said they want Downtown Greens to be able to expand.

"I’ve been so impressed with Downtown Greens," Susan Morgan said. "They started small and they’ve been able to do so much."

David Morgan said he supports the organization's goal of training future farmers through a partnership with Michael Carter, an 11th-generation Black farmer from Carter Farms in Orange County.

"It’s a noble goal to try to teach people how to raise their own produce and have a healthy diet," he said.

Jamie and Clayton Smith also said they are excited about the agricultural training aspect of the plans.

"We believe this initiative will benefit our community in general, but especially those who will become more self-sustaining from the opportunity to learn and apply farming best practices for more affordable healthy living," the Smiths said.