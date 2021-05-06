Downtown Orange strategy plan in works with county, Main St. program

A downtown Orange strategic assessment is in the works through Orange County Economic Development Authority and the downtown alliance, LOVEOrangeVirginia.

“Orange County is pleased to be bringing Downtown Strategies into the town of Orange,” said Rose Deal, Director of Economic Development in a statement. “Orange looks forward to the continuation of economic development and growth through this new partnership.”

LOVEOrangeVirginia Executive Director Charlotte echoed those sentiments saying it was a "joint effort to strengthen the economic vitality of the town of Orange."

An accredited Virginia Main Street program, the local alliance’s goal is to support small independent businesses, cultivate an entrepreneurial environment, and work with all stakeholders, she said. The study will help create a roadmap to guide future work, Cole said in a statement.

The team from Downtown Strategies, based in Birmingham, Ala., will facilitate an in-market workshop with business owners, merchants, community leaders, and elected officials to solicit feedback and encourage dialogue. The end result will produce a customized strategic plan with specific strategies focused on policy, design, tourism, and economic catalyst opportunities for the downtown area, the release stated.

For information, contact 540/672-1238, rdeal@orangecountyva.gov or LOVEOrangeVirginia at 540/672- 2540 or odaexecd@gmail.com.