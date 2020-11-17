Dr. Kartchner: Culpeper area COVID-19 cases spike at rate not seen before

COVID-19 cases continue to go up at a rate not seen before in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, especially in Fauquier and Culpeper counties, according to District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in his dispatch Tuesday.

While the bulk of the Culpeper cases can be ascribed to the ongoing outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells, the remainder there and in Fauquier and the rest of the district don’t appear to be related to any particular outbreak or event, he said.

“This is concerning because from an epidemiological standpoint, it is easier to react to an outbreak because we can identify a population easier and locate their contacts,” Dr. Kartchner said. “This recent rise in numbers is problematic because it is related in a temporal sense to people getting together in groups (think Halloween) and ignoring those simple measures that would help prevent infection.”

The Virginia Dept. of Health reported a daily increase of 38 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County on Tuesday for a total of 1,825 and one more hospitalization since Monday.