Draft maps redraw, renumber House, Senate maps in Fredericksburg region

House of Delegates and state Senate districts would shift drastically under a statewide redistricting plan being considered by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The court on Wednesday released new district maps and political leaders across the state were gauging its potential impact on Thursday. The changes are particularly pronounced in the Fredericksburg region due to a notable population increase, and may result in more compact districts with unfamiliar numbers.

Over the next week, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in during two virtual teleconferences scheduled from 1–4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 17.

Steven Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies, said the public hearings are important, as anyone looking at the state as a whole would not be knowledgeable of the dynamics of a specific neighborhood. That information, he said, could be useful during the process.

“The broad outline of these plans are likely to remain in place,” Farnsworth said. “But in some cases, you could make the case that this street belongs over here, that street belongs over there, those kinds of things.”