The Culpeper Town Council held a special meeting on a draft budget that could allow for new police officers, a new sanitation operator and other items.

The March 9 meeting in the Economic Development Center was to review a draft town budget for Fiscal Year 2024. It was the first of several meetings that will lead to a possible final budget that is due to be accepted in early May.

Presented by the Town Manager Christopher Hively, the draft offered two options for the town to go forward.

One option would see a small decrease in the budget when compared to Fiscal Year 2023 while the other would see a decent increase designed to address future growth of services for the town’s expected population expansion.

The total of the adopted budget for FY 2023 is listed in town documents at over $58 million.

The first option listed in the draft budget would see a -0.2% or $36,222 decrease over the FY 23 budget and would include a 5% merit pay for town employees. This version is considered the manager’s minimum budget level.

This option was developed with concerns and uncertainty related to the post-pandemic financial recovery and pressure due to inflation that could potentially affect revenues and expenses in FY 24 and beyond. Like most localities, the town’s budget would still rely on American Recovery Plan Act funds to shore up areas in the budget due to pandemic effects.

Option 2, the town manager’s recommended maximum budget level, would see an increase of 2.8% or $635,263 over the FY 23 budget. The budget offers the inclusion of 7% in merit pay, this recommendation also includes a cost of living increase in order to maintain the town’s current level of salary competitiveness with surrounding localities.

According to documentation on the draft budget provided by the town, the merit pay in option 2 would account for $223,140 of the budget increase for FY 24. Other items that are part of the option include $151,746 to hire 2 new police officers for the town along with $130,000 for 2 new police vehicles. This corresponds with a reduction in police department overtime pay of $25,000.

Many in the town council leaned towards the second option due to the recognition of the need for more police officers as the town continues to grow.

“We haven’t had a new police officer in the budget since 2017, so obviously the town has grown, call volumes have grown, the mental health calls have grown,” Culpeper Police Capt. Tim Chilton said. “The call volumes have gone up 28% I believe, that alone is enough to ask for some new people.”

Also included in the budget is $76,846 for a new equipment operator for the town’s sanitation department and a new trash truck for $350,000.

Culpeper Public Works director Jim Hoy said that the department is short handed when it comes to garbage pickup. This has resulted in pulling employees from other divisions in order to make those routes. Hoy also expressed concerns about developing neighborhoods that would require an increase in services to keep up with demand.

“The eminent growth in residential customers were going to have, particularly Laurel Park and some of these other developments that are along in various stages of construction and increase the likelihood of having to add a trash route, having three trash routes on heavy days which would be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Hoy.

An item also listed in option 2 was a new tractor to help clear roads of brush. The town already has one tractor for this use but would like to get another.

According to the draft budget summary, the general fund operating revenue for FY 24 is expected to grow by approximately $1,550,000. This growth in revenue was calculated in the budget’s first option excluding any potential grant funding. Some of the larger projections in the summary include increases in revenues from Personal Property tax ($100,000), BPOL ($343,900), Hotel and Motel Room taxes ($255,000), Meals tax ($350,000) and Utility Service Cost allocations ($107,231 in option 1, $152,635 in option 2).

The summary also lists the total taxable property valuation, after a reassessment the valuation saw an increase of 23%. This equalization would set the tax rate at 6.6 cents, down from the FY 23 rate of 8.2 cents.