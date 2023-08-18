Four-term Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is looking for a new home in the newly drawn district he represents, and in the meantime is living in a house owned by his mother, he said in a phone call this week.

When the Virginia Supreme Court approved new redistricting maps in late 2021, Freitas got drawn out of the district he’s represented since 2015. WMRA public radio out of Harrisonburg reported this fact in a recent broadcast.

In recent days, as Freitas runs for a fifth term in the November election, some in the Culpeper community have accused the delegate of not being open about not living in the district anymore. He addressed the accusations.

Former District 30 delegate, his residence near Catalpa in northern Culpeper County moved into the new District 61 with the redistricting. This district is represented by Freitas’ friend, fellow Republican Del. Michael Webert of Fauquier County.

Freitas is running to represent District 62, which still includes the Town of Culpeper and the county’s southern half along with all of Madison County and half of Orange, including the town.

To comply with the law that state delegates and senators live in the district in which they represent, Freitas said in the phone call that he moved in February-March into the home owned by his mother. He said she does not live there.

Her property is located in a subdivision just south of town, within District 62. He said it’s his primary residence and he lives there full-time. It’s around nine miles away from his original residence, which Freitas still owns.

“I still have property in the 61st,” he said in the phone call. “I have livestock. I could not easily move,” Freitas said.

The redistricting has split up the Freitas family as well, with some members living in the house in northern Culpeper and the delegate staying in his mother’s house in the south, he said.

Freitas said he’s at his original house frequently caring for goats, pigs, chickens and the garden. He said they are on the hunt for a new home in the new district, one that can accommodate their animals.

Freitas said it was not ideal being drawn out of his district and that he would rather not move.

“It is the way it was,” he added.

The delegate said the District 62 is 75 percent the same as the old 30th, but that it cut out his home site. The 2021 redistricting process sought to take partisanship out of the process, he added, by having the state supreme court approve the final maps.

“They couldn’t consider anymore where the incumbent lived,” Freitas said. “None of this is ideal, but the bottom line, I had the chance to continue to represent the district I have been representing for eight years. I want to make sure I am compliant with the law.”

Freitas is a former Green Beret and Iraq War veteran who has lived in Virginia since 2009. He was born in California.

Greene County got added to District 62 with redistricting and Greene County Democrat Sara Ratcliffe is running against Freitas. She is a lifelong caretaker with 30 years of experience in the political arena.