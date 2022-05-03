'Dreamt' brings 'real life' issues to dance floor

Does art imitate life or is it the other way around?

Bailey Anne Vincent and the dancers in Company 360, the Fredericksburg group she formed five years ago, have been asking that question as they face some of the same issues off stage that they portray under the show lights.

The company’s current production, “Dreamt,” is about the way books and dreams transport four hospitalized teenagers to a better place. Vincent created the original piece, as well as an accompanying poem, which was turned into a book before the pandemic began.

While the show includes grief and anguish, there’s also hope and goodness. When darkness descends and dreams take over, dancers dressed in prints resembling Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” puffy clouds or cheerful sunflowers spring to life during jazzy or contemporary numbers.

The characters who are sick imagine or read about the things they want most. An orphan craves the love of a mother; a daughter wants her parents to be happy and stay together, even if she doesn’t make it; a teenager simply longs to grow old.

Because Vincent planned to rely heavily on symbolism, she imagined all the dancers in masks—and wondered, in the days before COVID-19, if the company would be able to find enough to go around. Then, the virus hit, the world put on a collective face covering and Vincent put her dreams of “Dreamt” on hold for two years.

As society changed, the show’s storyline became real to a degree that Vincent and fellow company members never could have imagined. Or as dancer Allie Lane, 27, put it, “it’s been a little wild and a little weird ... like a ‘Twilight Zone’ kind of thing.”

Not only has the world lived through sickness and the sorrow that comes with it, but so has one of the company’s own members and her family. Gemma Anglin, 14, has battled cancer and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Her friend, Ellie Jany, who just turned 18, used to think that sort of thing never happened to anyone her age until she saw it for herself.

“Especially with Gemma, just knowing how quickly everything changes,” Jany said, snapping her finger, “it’s given me a perspective to be really thankful and really grateful to still be alive after these two years, even though they were two really long years. Before the pandemic, that kind of story seemed very distant to me, it seemed like unnatural, kind of pretend.”

But if anyone epitomizes the ability to see beyond physical constraints, that would be Company 360’s director and founder. Vincent, 35, still dances despite the pain in her spine and the coughing fits that cystic fibrosis produces. Her diseased colon and large intestine have been removed, and she’s profoundly deaf but has an amazing ability to read lips.

That’s why, off stage, most of the dancers wear masks with clear plastic insets so Vincent can see their lips and understand what they’re saying.

Vincent has had five major surgeries (three on her spine and one each on her colon and sinuses), just in the two years that “Dreamt” was delayed. She knows there will come a time when the pain will be so bad, she’ll no longer be able to balance her entire body on the tips of her toes.

But as she spells out so descriptively in an email—she’s a prolific writer as well as dancer and choreographer, business woman, wife and mother of two—Vincent will dance until her feet stop moving. That actually happened before the most recent spine surgeries.

“I know that one day, I’ll have to just artistic direct and no longer dance, and I think that day will be a beautiful one when it comes, and a new way for me to attempt to do right by these athletes,” she wrote. “Right now, while I’m still sort of holding together with duct tape and Prednisone, I want to savor every single sweaty, tearful, shaky moment we have backstage together because those are irreplaceable.”

HEAVY ISSUES

The question of art imitating life—or vice versa—isn’t the only heavy issue dealt with by the cast of “Dreamt.” There’s also the matter of conveying grief in a respectful way when people process it so differently. Characters wrestle with calling too much attention to themselves, but isn’t that exactly what dancers and actors are supposed to do on stage?

“It’s definitely a delicate balance,” said Molly Bowling, 24, who plays a mother who has to put on a happy face in front of her sick child, then privately deal with her own fears. “You really want to portray these thoughts and emotions in an honorable way and a respectful way without making it too over-the-top, and I think that’s an interesting journey, at least for me.”

Mel Calhoun, 30, plays the same role and draws on her work as a mental health therapist to find a level of authenticity. She knows she could throw her hands in the air, shake them and cry out “Why me?” or sob loudly, but feels the need to tone down the theatrics.

“I’ve been trying to modify that without it feeling corny or almost tasteless,” she said.

Vincent has stressed the need to depict grief “in a very honorable way instead of making a mockery of something that’s such a difficult subject.”

Beyond those stipulations, much of the characters’ motivation—and even their conditions or genders—is subject to interpretation.

For instance, no illness is ever specified. The teens could have cancer or COVID, been ostracized as a result of mental illness or even suffer scarlet fever as depicted in “The Velveteen Rabbit,” on which the show and poem are loosely based.

As in “The Velveteen,” the main character is “Boy,” and Vincent originally cast a male dancer. After the pandemic delay, all the young men she had in mind had scheduling conflicts, so Vincent switched gears to make the central character a tomboy who’s finding her way.

“Gender, of course, is also open for interpretation,” Vincent said, “so if a nonbinary audience member sees themselves in Boy and is happy to shed associated pronouns, then that would be the greatest gift.”

‘A LOT MORE EMOTION’

On stage, Jany wears the same baseball cap Gemma put on when her hair started to fall out from chemotherapy.

It’s one of several reminders of the reality of “Dreamt.”

“This show has a lot more emotion behind it and a lot more meaning,” said Abby Reinhardt, 17, who will major in dance and psychology at James Madison University this fall. “Having been in many different company shows, I’ve gotten to be a part of those different stories and this is the one that, like, connects most to me. It’s not just like a dance that’s part of a show, but like it’s real life.”

That’s what Company 360 has strived for since inception. The group was honored last year at the Kennedy Center for stressing that dancers don’t have to be a certain weight or height.

Reinhardt has been dancing for 12 years and has often heard that “if you don’t have the body for dance, you can’t do it.” She likes Company 360’s focus on body positivity and that “you can do anything no matter what you look like, no matter who you are,” she said.

In “Dreamt,” she plays one of the “ghosts in the walls,” not necessarily spirits of those who’ve died in the hospital, but more like figments of the patients’ imaginations. While she loves “tricks,” the typical kicks and leaps, jumps and turns of dance, Reinhardt really likes the way the production showcases more subtle actions.

“You can take moments of stillness to portray emotion and story within a dance,” she said.

Especially when the story is as emotional as this one.