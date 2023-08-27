The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility traffic safety enforcement period is now in effect in Shenandoah National Park and the Town of Culpeper.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration program combatting impaired driving, in cooperation with state and local police, runs through the Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 4.

In Shenandoah National Park, rangers will be at designated checkpoints along Skyline Drive to take drunk drivers off the roads. According to the TSA, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2021 in America—one person every 39 minutes.

Violating Shenandoah National Park’s drug-impaired driving laws can result in a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison as well as the loss of driving privileges, according to a park release.

“We want Park visitors to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe,” said Chief Ranger Cynthia Sirk-Fear. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives.”

If you see a drunk driver on Skyline Drive, call 1-800-732-0911.

Culpeper Police Department will also be conducting high-visibility enforcement through Sept. 4 to protect the lives of residents by taking drunk and impaired drivers off the roads, according to an agency release.

“No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of summer this year, make sure you plan to do it safely,” the PD stated.

In Virginia last year, 274 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Last year, the Culpeper Police Department made 178 DUI and DUI/D arrests.

“Keeping our community safe is our first priority,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle. “This campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that driving impaired is illegal and it takes lives. No matter what the substance is, if you are impaired, you should not be driving. We want everyone to enjoy the last weeks of summer and the Labor Day holiday. When you commit to driving sober, you’re helping protect our community and end this senseless behavior.”

Alcohol, marijuana, and certain over-the-counter and prescription medications cause slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane, according to police. Those who plan to use drugs should not drive. Take caution before driving after using any medication.

Remind friends to never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver, and always have a plan before heading out for the evening.