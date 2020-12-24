Drive-Thru Nativity shines at Ole Country Store

Electric lights shone bright last weekend along U.S. 29 in Culpeper, leading the way to the Drive-Thru Live Nativity outside Ole Country Store.
So did the spirit of Christmas, as members of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, of Scrabble, acted out the stories of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus.
An estimated 1,600 people drove by the manger scene last Saturday and Sunday night, passing in a slow parade. Family members looked out the windows of cars, trucks, vans and SUVs to capture quick glimpses, plus cellphone photos, of camel, sheep, the three Wise Men and a shimmering angel watching over Mary, Joseph and a baby doll Jesus.
A scene of the crucifixion followed, with Roman soldiers keeping watch and three women, including mother Mary, at the crosses. The drive-by program ended with Jesus dramatically emerging from his tomb, flanked by two male angels in white, stretching out their arms.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Pastor Steven Harrelson and his wife, Hannah, greeted vehicles as they filed into the cordoned-off display. The couple handed out religious tracts, “The Hope of Christ,” and welcomed visitors to the Nativity scene, which the church has held the past five years.
This year looked different, as so much else does, due to the COVID-19 bans on large gatherings. In the past, children could interact with the animals and the actors.
Nonetheless, the church adapted, shifting to the drive-thru, which included a radio narration of the Christmas story at 104.7 on the FM dial.
“We still wanted people to know what Christmas is all about,” the Rev. Harrelson said on opening night. “But be responsible with COVID while not allowing God’s ministry to be hindered.”
The message of Christmas is that a savior has been born, he said.
Church members Emerson Bennett, of Culpeper, and Wayne Helmick helped direct traffic for the cars streaming in, their occupants perhaps searching for some hope.
“It’s different … the other way was better,” Bennett commented of allowing people to walk up to the Nativity. “A lot of people would be petting the animals.”
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, on Sperryville Pike in Rappahannock County, was founded in 1833, Bennett said. It is building a new church just over the line in Boston, in Culpeper County. The new church is slated to open in the spring, he said.
Helmick said church members carried on with the Nativity in this pandemic year because “The church wanted to, the community wanted us to, and they would love for us to be here celebrating the birth of our savior.”
Church member Ivy Deal, of Catalpa, made all the sparkling, period-inspired costumes for the three-scene program. For years, she ran a drapery business, Country At Heart, in the now-shuttered Culpeper skating rink. She had or purchased the material used to make the costumes.
“I find sewing very relaxing,” Deal said, mentioning a potential patent on a drawstring invention she created. It allows costumes to shift to fit different sizes year to year.
Angels’ wings shone translucent and shimmery during the manger scene, with the chosen couple properly robed. All the actors wore masks.
Assistant pastor Kevin Walton portrayed one of the male angels outside of Christ’s tomb.
“Everything is different this year,” Walton said about the change in format. “But we wanted to make sure we got the message of Christmas out to our community in a safe way.”
Jennifer Caton, dressed in long flowing robes, a headscarf and a face covering, accompanied Delilah the dromedary in an area set off from the manger near the boat ramp at Lake Pelham Adventures. She brought the animal and others from Bar C Ranch in Berryville for the event, one of few jobs the company has seen due to the pandemic, which shut them down for months back in the spring.
“It started back up in July … pretty sparse,” Caton said, adding that Christmas church events such as the one in Culpeper last weekend have helped business. “Nativity scenes are good, compared to the rest of year.”
Inside the Ole Country Store last Saturday night, people milled about holiday shopping, picking up baked goods and breads, candies, cheese, baking ingredients, eggnog and hand-packed grocery items.
The deli was darkened, but the ice-cream stand open, with a trio of young women manning the case. Grocery co-owner Titus Helmut said the store has fully supported hosting the Nativity.
“As a Christian-owned business, we try to share our faith, the message of the Nativity—that Jesus is the reason for the season,” he said. “Normally, they do it where you can walk through, but COVID has made it difficult.”
Asked how business has been this past year, Helmut said Ole Country Store has been very blessed.
“For a COVID year, the community has supported us immensely,” he said. “We have been very pleased to be successful in spite of the difficulties.”
540/825-4315