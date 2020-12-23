Drive-Thru Nativity shines bright outside Ole Country Store

“We still wanted people to know what Christmas is all about,” said the Rev. Harrelson on opening night, Saturday. “But be responsible with COVID while not allowing God’s ministry to be hindered.”

The message of Christmas is a Savior has been born, he said.

Church members Emerson Bennett, of Culpeper, and Wayne Helmick helped direct traffic for the cars streaming in, its occupants perhaps searching for some hope.

“It’s different … The other way was better,” Bennett commented of allowing people to walk up to the Nativity. “A lot of people would be petting the animals.”

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, located along Sperryville Pike in Rappahannock County, was founded in 1833, according to Bennett, and is currently building a new church just over the line in Boston, Culpeper County. The new church is slated to open in the spring, he said.

Helmick said they carried on with the Nativity in a pandemic year because, “The church wanted to, the community wanted us to and they would love for us to be here celebrating the birth of our savior.”