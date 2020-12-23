Drive-Thru Nativity shines bright outside Ole Country Store

Electric lights shone bright leading the way to last weekend’s Drive-Thru Live Nativity outside Ole Country Store along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper.
So did the spirit of Christmas as members of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, of Scrabble, acted out the stories of the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus.
An estimated 1,600 people drove by the manger scene last Saturday and Sunday night in a slow parade. Family members looked out windows of cars, trucks, vans and SUVs to capture quick glimpses, and cell phone photos, of camel, sheep, the three Wise Men and a shimmering angel watching over Mary, Joseph and a baby doll Jesus.
A scene of the crucifixion followed with Roman soldiers keeping watch and three women, including mother Mary, at the crosses. The drive-by program ended with Jesus dramatically emerging from the tomb flanked by two angel men in white stretching out arms.
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church pastor Steven Harrelson and wife Hannah greeted vehicles as they filed into the cordoned-off display. The couple handed out religious tracts, “The Hope of Christ,” and spoke welcomes to the Nativity that the church has held the past five years.
This year looked different, like everything else, due to bans on large gatherings because of COVID-19. In the past, children could interact with the animals and the actors, but nonetheless the church adapted, shifting to the drive-thru with radio narration of the Christmas story at 104.7 on the FM dial.
“We still wanted people to know what Christmas is all about,” said the Rev. Harrelson on opening night, Saturday. “But be responsible with COVID while not allowing God’s ministry to be hindered.”
The message of Christmas is a Savior has been born, he said.
Church members Emerson Bennett, of Culpeper, and Wayne Helmick helped direct traffic for the cars streaming in, its occupants perhaps searching for some hope.
“It’s different … The other way was better,” Bennett commented of allowing people to walk up to the Nativity. “A lot of people would be petting the animals.”
Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, located along Sperryville Pike in Rappahannock County, was founded in 1833, according to Bennett, and is currently building a new church just over the line in Boston, Culpeper County. The new church is slated to open in the spring, he said.
Helmick said they carried on with the Nativity in a pandemic year because, “The church wanted to, the community wanted us to and they would love for us to be here celebrating the birth of our savior.”
Church member Ivy Deal, of Catalpa, made all the sparkling, period-inspired costumes for the three-scene program. For years, she ran a former drapery business, Country At Heart, located in the now shuttered Culpeper skating rink. Material used to make the costumes she had or purchased.
“I find sewing very relaxing,” Deal said, mentioning a potential patent on a drawstring invention she created, allowing costumes to shift to fit different sizes year to year.
Angel’s wings shone translucent and shimmery in the manger scene and the chosen couple properly robed. All the actors wore masks.
Assistant pastor Kevin Walton portrayed one of the angel men in white outside of the tomb.
“Everything is different this year,” he said about the change in format. “But we wanted to make sure we got the message of Christmas out to our community in a safe way.”
Jennifer Caton, dressed in long flowing robes, a headscarf and face covering, accompanied Delilah the dromedary in an area set off from the manger near the boat ramp at Lake Pelham Adventures. She brought the animal and others from Bar C Ranch in Berryville for the event, one of few jobs the company has seen due to the pandemic, which shut them down for months back in the spring.
“It started back up in July … pretty sparse,” Caton said, adding Christmas church events like the one in Culpeper last weekend have helped business. “Nativity scenes are good compared to the rest of year.”
Inside the Ole Country Store last Saturday night, people milled about holiday shopping, picking up baked goods and breads, candies, cheese, baking ingredients, egg nog and many other hand-packed grocery items.
The deli was darkened, but the ice cream stand open and a trio of young females manning the case. Grocery co-owner Titus Helmut said the store has fully supported hosting the Nativity.
“As a Christian-owned business, we try to share our faith, the message of the Nativity – that Jesus is the reason for the season,” he said. “Normally they do it where you can walk through, but COVID has made it difficult.”
Asked how business has been this past year, Helmut said Ole Country Store has been very blessed.
“For a COVID year, the community has supported us immensely,” he said. “We have been very pleased that in spite of the difficulties to be successful.”
