Driver arrested after crash in Spotsylvania

A Woodbridge man was arrested Monday after crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from a Spotsylvania County deputy, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said Sgt. T.J. Grasso was in the Breezewood area shortly before noon when he saw a black Dodge Charger run a stop sign at Stoney Creek and Chinaberry drives.

Grasso stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver before learning that he had a suspended license. When Grasso returned to his cruiser to check on the suspension, the driver sped away, police said.

Grasso followed the Charger down Stoney Creek Drive, then east on Courthouse Road. At the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, Skebo said, the driver ran a red light and collided broadside with an Infiniti.

The Charger driver and his female passenger ran into the woods, Skebo said. She was apprehended immediately, police said, and the driver was apprehended a short time later just east of the crash.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated at an area hospital, Skebo said.

Alex Hall, 19, was charged with felony eluding, driving while suspended, reckless driving, felony hit and run, felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Skebo said numerous firearms were found in the Charger following the wreck.