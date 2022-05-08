Driver picks up more charges on the way to court

A Fredericksburg woman has been charged with multiple offenses in connection with an intoxicated driving incident in Stafford County last week that occurred while she was on her way to court, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the suspect was driving north on U.S. 1 in the area of the regional jail when she struck two vehicles and kept going.

Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz was responding to a witness report of the hit and run about 1:48 p.m. when the silver Honda Accord sped by him. The deputy stopped the car in the courthouse parking lot.

The woman explained that she was on her way to general district court for a 1 p.m. case involving prior charges. Weatherholtz pointed out that she was already nearly an hour late.

The deputy also determined that the woman was driving intoxicated with a child in the car. In addition, suspected illegal drugs were found on the woman and in the vehicle, Kimmitz said.

Britney M. Hilton, 30, was charged with DUI (second offense), two counts of hit and run, possession of illegal drugs, obstruction of justice, refusal and child neglect. She was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Friday.