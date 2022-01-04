Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine among those stranded for more than 19 hours

"This has been a miserable experience," Kaine told WTOP. Traffic was so tightly packed that emergency vehicles struggled to remove disabled cars and trucks, he said.

Kaine described camaraderie among those who were stranded, including a Connecticut family returning from a Florida vacation who walked up and down lines of parked cars sharing a bag of oranges.

Darryl Walter, of Bethesda, Maryland, was stuck for 10 hours as he drove home from a Florida beach vacation with his wife, son and dog Brisket. For roughly five of those hours, they turned off their car until northbound traffic started crawling again.

They had a few bottles of water, some bags of chips, a blanket for warmth and Trivial Pursuit to pass the time. Walter said the worst part of the ordeal was not knowing how long it would last.

"We didn't see plows out there," he said. "Snow removal has always been a joke in this area."

Walter feels fortunate that they were able to make it home as soon as they did knowing that many others remained stranded for much longer. They passed a long line of southbound cars that were unable to get past jack-knifed trucks.

"It had to be 15 miles of backup," he said.