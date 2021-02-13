Drivers urged to stay home through Sunday due to icy conditions

Contact the cooperative at 800-552-3904 and call 911 to report downed power lines.

VDOT, Dominion Energy respond

A news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Dominion Energy said that emergency workers continue to address the icy conditions on state-maintained routes, with continuous treatment with salt to melt icy patches and sand to improve traction for vehicles.

“We are still urging drivers to stay home today,” said Sean Nelson, VDOT Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Conditions may look favorable, but ice can be invisible at times and our crews need time and space to address slick roads. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this longer duration storm.”

In addition to slick road conditions, the release said that ice can weigh down heavy tree limbs and power lines, causing them to fall into travel lanes and could also lead to power outages.

VDOT has tree crews on the lookout for debris, and Dominion Energy crews are responding to outages as safely and quickly as possible.

According to the release, Conditions can change rapidly with even slight variations in air temperatures: “Staying home and off the roads is the safest option until conditions improve.”