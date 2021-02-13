Drivers urged to stay home through Sunday due to icy conditions

Virginians across the state are discouraged from driving through Sunday, Feb. 14, due to “extremely icy and treacherous conditions,” the Virginia State Police announced in a news release Saturday evening.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday the state agency had responded to 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes had been reported at that time.
Of those totals, police had responded to eight disabled vehicles and 37 traffic crashes in the Culpeper Division.
VSP advises to avoid travel through Sunday. “Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads and clear fallen debris,” the news release stated.
For those who must travel, VSP urges taking these precautions:
Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
- Slow speed for icy conditions.
- Always buckle up—driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free—put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Use headlights to increase visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
- Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
REC works around the clock
More than 18,000 member-owners of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were without power as of 7 p.m. Saturday, the utility reported in a release that evening.
The utility said the biggest damage of the ongoing ice storm is impacting the Eastern Region of its service territory—Spotsylvania, Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, and King and Queen counties, among others.
With freezing rain continuing through the night, REC said travel will remain treacherous for crews and contractors and they make their way to damage sites, and more outages are expected.
In anticipation of storm damage, REC said they re-positioned crews and contractors Friday night from its Blue Ridge office to assist with outages in the Eastern portion of the state. Linemen, contractors, vegetation management team members and all available field employees will continue working to make repairs and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
“The safety of our employees and member-owners is REC’s top priority during this persistent and dangerous ice storm,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations.
Crews were expected to pause work overnight due to dangerous conditions, resuming early Sunday with standby workers.
Contact the cooperative at 800-552-3904 and call 911 to report downed power lines.
VDOT, Dominion Energy respond
A news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation and Dominion Energy said that emergency workers continue to address the icy conditions on state-maintained routes, with continuous treatment with salt to melt icy patches and sand to improve traction for vehicles.
“We are still urging drivers to stay home today,” said Sean Nelson, VDOT Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Conditions may look favorable, but ice can be invisible at times and our crews need time and space to address slick roads. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this longer duration storm.”
In addition to slick road conditions, the release said that ice can weigh down heavy tree limbs and power lines, causing them to fall into travel lanes and could also lead to power outages.
VDOT has tree crews on the lookout for debris, and Dominion Energy crews are responding to outages as safely and quickly as possible.
According to the release, Conditions can change rapidly with even slight variations in air temperatures: “Staying home and off the roads is the safest option until conditions improve.”
Dominion Energy customers can report downed powerlines online at www.dominionenergy.com, or call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
“Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous,” the release said. “Keep family members, neighbors and pets a minimum of 30 feet away and report them right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357). Choose the option to report a downed wire.”
The power company said if using a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected before bad weather arrives, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions, operating outdoors only, with good ventilation.
“Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power,” the release said.