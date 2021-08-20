Dry banks, low flow, hot water prompts fishing ban in Shenandoah National Park

Effective immediately, all streams and rivers in Shenandoah National Park are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures, according to a park release on Friday afternoon.

Despite recent rainfall, streams and groundwater conditions in the park have not recovered sufficiently, the release stated.

Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout SNP, including some completely dry river sections. Under low-flow conditions, high water temperatures occur with hot weather, according to the release.

Current conditions create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions such as have been documented this month, the park said.

The additional stress of angling could harm native brook trout populations.

The fishing ban is for all streams in more than 200,000-acre Shenandoah National Park. This includes open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.

"While it is rare, the Park has occasionally closed fishing in the past in response to similar conditions," the release stated.