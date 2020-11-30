Due to tree shortage, Lake of the Woods VFD cancels annual sale

A 30-year holiday tradition in Orange County will not happen this year due to uncontrollable circumstances.

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will not be conducting its annual Christmas tree sale, according to a release from the department. That's because the company was not able to procure trees to sell this year to the community due to a price increase and a greater national demand.

Typically, volunteers with the eastern Orange County station sell trees from the end of November through the middle of December. But, the coveted Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir and Balsam Firs were much harder to come by this year, the release stated.

“We typically bring them in from the tree farms, and mountains, of either Pennsylvania or North Carolina, but this year the price has just skyrocketed,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “Our members are sad because this is usually one of our biggest fundraisers during which we get to engage with the community as they buy a tree, have some festive fun, meet their local fire and rescue volunteers and support the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.”

Donations are still needed. Support Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. at https://lowfr29.com/ or with cash, check, and on Facebook or PayPal. All funds go to assisting the members with both operational and training needs to maintain their certifications to assist Orange County.