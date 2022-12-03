Dumfries students decorate Capitol Hill office Christmas tree with Sen. Warner

Some much needed Christmas cheer spread to the U.S. Senate Friday during a youth program hosted by Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia.

He welcomed fifth grade students from Dumfries Elementary School to his Capitol Hill office in Washington, D.C. to kick off the holiday season with carols, milk and cookies, and decoration of the office Christmas tree.

The 12-foot Fraser fir came from Mount Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County.

Students helped Warner decorate the tree with homemade ornaments before serenading members of his staff with classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

This holiday tradition has been held annually, and Sen. Warner was thrilled to once again host students following a two-year pandemic pause, according to a release from his office.